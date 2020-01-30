Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

16 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2020 8:05am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) stock rose 23.0% to $1.55 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock surged 10.8% to $643.50. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 30, is at Underperform, with a price target of $530.00.
  • Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares surged 8.6% to $1.27.
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) stock surged 5.7% to $13.89.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock rose 2.0% to $22.30. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.

 

Losers

  • Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CUK) stock plummeted 5.5% to $41.27 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE: RCL) shares plummeted 5.4% to $114.89. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on January 17, is at Hold, with a price target of $127.00.
  • Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CCL) shares fell 5.4% to $43.99. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $51.00.
  • Huazhu Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTHT) shares fell 3.9% to $32.89. The most recent rating by CLSA, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares decreased by 3.8% to $36.43. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.
  • Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares fell 3.8% to $31.62. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Baozun, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares plummeted 3.0% to $30.50. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $41.50.
  • Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) shares plummeted 3.0% to $43.70.
  • Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE: BABA) shares plummeted 2.5% to $206.75. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $260.00.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) stock plummeted 2.4% to $38.20. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
  • Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares decreased by 2.2% to $35.94. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + BZUN)

Alibaba's Jack Ma Donates $14M For Coronavirus Vaccine Research Efforts
Alibaba, Tencent, HSBC, Other Hong Kong Stocks Drop Over Coronavirus Concerns As Markets Open After Holiday
10 Internet Retail Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Jan. 27, 2020: DHI, NIO, JNPR, CODX, WHR
19 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga