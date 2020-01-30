16 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) stock rose 23.0% to $1.55 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock surged 10.8% to $643.50. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 30, is at Underperform, with a price target of $530.00.
- Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares surged 8.6% to $1.27.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) stock surged 5.7% to $13.89.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock rose 2.0% to $22.30. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.
Losers
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CUK) stock plummeted 5.5% to $41.27 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE: RCL) shares plummeted 5.4% to $114.89. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on January 17, is at Hold, with a price target of $127.00.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CCL) shares fell 5.4% to $43.99. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $51.00.
- Huazhu Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTHT) shares fell 3.9% to $32.89. The most recent rating by CLSA, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares decreased by 3.8% to $36.43. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.
- Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares fell 3.8% to $31.62. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Baozun, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares plummeted 3.0% to $30.50. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $41.50.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) shares plummeted 3.0% to $43.70.
- Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE: BABA) shares plummeted 2.5% to $206.75. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $260.00.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) stock plummeted 2.4% to $38.20. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
- Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares decreased by 2.2% to $35.94. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.