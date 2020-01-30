Market Overview

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2020 7:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • Eros International, Inc. (NYSE: EROS) stock moved upwards by 0.8% to $3.33 during Thursday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

  • Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: LEE) shares fell 7.6% to $1.95 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares decreased by 7.3% to $206.85. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $265.00.
  • Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) stock declined 3.6% to $3.64. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
  • HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) stock decreased by 2.5% to $17.95. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock fell 2.5% to $123.25. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $161.00.
  • Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock plummeted 2.4% to $29.80. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares decreased by 2.3% to $22.01. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares decreased by 2.1% to $18.74. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) stock decreased by 1.8% to $19.78.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares fell 1.8% to $33.03. The most recent rating by Pivotal Research, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.
  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock fell 1.7% to $21.99. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

