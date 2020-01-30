12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Eros International, Inc. (NYSE: EROS) stock moved upwards by 0.8% to $3.33 during Thursday's pre-market session.
Losers
- Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: LEE) shares fell 7.6% to $1.95 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares decreased by 7.3% to $206.85. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $265.00.
- Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) stock declined 3.6% to $3.64. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
- HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) stock decreased by 2.5% to $17.95. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock fell 2.5% to $123.25. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $161.00.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock plummeted 2.4% to $29.80. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares decreased by 2.3% to $22.01. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares decreased by 2.1% to $18.74. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
- Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) stock decreased by 1.8% to $19.78.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares fell 1.8% to $33.03. The most recent rating by Pivotal Research, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock fell 1.7% to $21.99. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
