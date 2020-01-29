5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Coca-Cola European, Inc. (NYSE: CCEP) stock increased by 1.0% to $53.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $62.00.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares rose 0.7% to $53.36. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.
Losers
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock decreased by 4.0% to $115.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $134.00.
- Diageo, Inc. (NYSE: DEO) stock declined 1.8% to $160.00. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 28, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UL) stock decreased by 1.3% to $58.20.
Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.