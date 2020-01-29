3 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Corning, Inc. (NYSE:GLW) shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $29.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $33.00.

Losers

• Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares decreased by 7.9% to $90.80 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Mizuho Securities, on January 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $98.00.

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares plummeted 4.6% to $48.20. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $62.00.