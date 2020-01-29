Market Overview

3 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 29, 2020 7:42am   Comments
Gainers

Corning, Inc. (NYSE:GLW) shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $29.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $33.00.

 

Losers

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares decreased by 7.9% to $90.80 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Mizuho Securities, on January 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $98.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares plummeted 4.6% to $48.20. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $62.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market Movers

 

