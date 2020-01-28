Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2020 8:33am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE: TEF) stock increased by 2.5% to $6.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares surged 1.8% to $18.94. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock surged 1.5% to $30.46. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock surged 1.4% to $22.62. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock increased by 1.4% to $22.30. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $128.04. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $161.00.
  • Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares rose 1.2% to $6.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $7.75.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $127.60. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $346.20. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $350.00.

 

Losers

  • Eros International, Inc. (NYSE: EROS) shares fell 5.3% to $3.56 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU + BILI)

13 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
16 Internet Content & Information Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Apple Buys Startup That Makes AI Possible On Low-Rung Hardware
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga