10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE: TEF) stock increased by 2.5% to $6.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares surged 1.8% to $18.94. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock surged 1.5% to $30.46. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock surged 1.4% to $22.62. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock increased by 1.4% to $22.30. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $128.04. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $161.00.
- Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares rose 1.2% to $6.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $7.75.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $127.60. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $346.20. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $350.00.
Losers
- Eros International, Inc. (NYSE: EROS) shares fell 5.3% to $3.56 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
