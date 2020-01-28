5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ambev, Inc. (NYSE: ABEV) shares increased by 1.6% to $4.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 03, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UN) stock increased by 0.8% to $57.25.
Losers
- McCormick & Co, Inc. (NYSE: MKC) shares plummeted 7.4% to $160.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Underperform, with a price target of $150.00.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares decreased by 1.0% to $123.50. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $134.00.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) stock declined 0.7% to $75.02. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
