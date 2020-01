10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares moved upwards by 59.8% to $84.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.00.

• NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) stock rose 52.7% to $2.00.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock rose 34.9% to $0.87.

• Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares surged 33.0% to $1.09.

• CytoSorbents, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock moved upwards by 27.6% to $5.73.

• Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CGC) stock rose 4.1% to $22.43. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.

Losers

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares declined 9.9% to $3.09 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares declined 9.9% to $7.66.

• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares fell 9.8% to $3.70.

• Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares fell 6.9% to $0.21.