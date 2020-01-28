4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock surged 5.2% to $1.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.

• Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) stock increased by 5.1% to $18.32. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

• Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares rose 4.4% to $9.55. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock rose 3.4% to $4.56.