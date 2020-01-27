7 Specialty & Generic Drug Manufacturer Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares increased by 21.6% to $1.08 during Monday's pre-market session.

Losers

• Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE:MNK) shares decreased by 7.2% to $4.80 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) stock decreased by 6.1% to $7.12. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.

• Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock plummeted 5.6% to $5.59. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $7.00.

• Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock plummeted 4.6% to $18.85. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.

• Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) stock fell 4.3% to $1.90. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.

• Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CGC) stock fell 3.5% to $21.86. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.