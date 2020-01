20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock rose 51.4% to $1.65 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) stock rose 48.9% to $2.80.

• Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares moved upwards by 36.5% to $3.96.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares rose 28.8% to $5.46. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock rose 21.2% to $1.60.

• China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares surged 19.3% to $1.06.

• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock rose 18.2% to $9.22.

• Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) shares surged 16.6% to $7.15.

• Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock surged 15.8% to $2.78.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares moved upwards by 15.4% to $0.57.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares surged 10.3% to $3.10. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 15, the current rating is at Buy.

Losers

• NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) stock plummeted 26.1% to $3.51 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock declined 11.7% to $1.44.

• Innovate, Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) shares fell 9.9% to $0.75.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares fell 7.8% to $1.18.

• Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE:MNK) stock fell 7.2% to $4.80.

• Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares decreased by 6.1% to $7.12. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.

• SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) stock plummeted 5.1% to $12.40. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on January 09, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.00.

• Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock plummeted 4.9% to $5.63. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $7.00.

• Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares plummeted 4.7% to $4.07.