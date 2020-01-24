6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Xunlei, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNET) stock increased by 3.9% to $4.75 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares surged 2.7% to $19.77. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
- RELX, Inc. (NYSE: RELX) stock surged 1.8% to $26.87. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 21, the current rating is at Buy.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares surged 1.5% to $32.75. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares increased by 1.3% to $22.80. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
Losers
- Millicom Intl Cellular, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares declined 1.9% to $47.34 during Friday's pre-market session.
Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.