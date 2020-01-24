Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2020 7:51am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Xunlei, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNET) stock increased by 3.9% to $4.75 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares surged 2.7% to $19.77. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
  • RELX, Inc. (NYSE: RELX) stock surged 1.8% to $26.87. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 21, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares surged 1.5% to $32.75. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares increased by 1.3% to $22.80. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.

 

Losers

  • Millicom Intl Cellular, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares declined 1.9% to $47.34 during Friday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MOMO + BILI)

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Internet Content & Information Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
32 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
36 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga