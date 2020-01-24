Market Overview

4 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 24, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Gainers

Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock moved upwards by 33.8% to $1.86 during Friday's pre-market session.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares increased by 10.7% to $4.25. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock increased by 7.9% to $1.51.

 

Losers

Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares declined 4.7% to $18.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.

