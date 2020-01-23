Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2020 7:55am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEUM) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $0.87 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Comcast, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares rose 2.0% to $48.40. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $51.00.
  • Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $20.22.

 

Losers

  • Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares declined 4.7% to $0.40 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock plummeted 2.7% to $21.92. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) stock decreased by 2.3% to $13.07.
  • Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares fell 2.0% to $32.21. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock plummeted 2.0% to $132.14. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $161.00.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock decreased by 1.8% to $23.73. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
  • DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOYU) stock decreased by 1.4% to $7.49. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.00.
  • HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares plummeted 1.3% to $18.14. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU + BILI)

9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Apple Buys Startup That Makes AI Possible On Low-Rung Hardware
7 Stocks To Buy On 'Phase One' Trade Deal
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Where To Invest In The 2020s
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga