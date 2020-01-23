11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEUM) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $0.87 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Comcast, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares rose 2.0% to $48.40. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $51.00.
- Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $20.22.
Losers
- Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares declined 4.7% to $0.40 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock plummeted 2.7% to $21.92. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
- Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) stock decreased by 2.3% to $13.07.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares fell 2.0% to $32.21. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock plummeted 2.0% to $132.14. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $161.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock decreased by 1.8% to $23.73. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
- DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOYU) stock decreased by 1.4% to $7.49. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.00.
- HUYA, Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares plummeted 1.3% to $18.14. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
