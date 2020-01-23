12 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Innovate, Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) shares surged 72.1% to $1.13 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares moved upwards by 17.4% to $2.36.

• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock increased by 13.5% to $8.05.

• Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock surged 7.5% to $0.76. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.

Losers

• Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock fell 23.4% to $7.55 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Tetraphase Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) shares fell 22.1% to $2.99. The most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.

• Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) shares fell 13.5% to $99.73. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $137.00.

• Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) shares plummeted 10.6% to $2.92.

• Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock decreased by 9.1% to $0.30.

• Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares decreased by 7.8% to $18.60. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares decreased by 7.4% to $1.75.

• Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) stock declined 6.0% to $4.40.