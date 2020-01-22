Market Overview

5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2020 8:02am   Comments
Gainers

  • GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares increased by 1.6% to $35.20 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.00.
  • Coca-Cola European, Inc. (NYSE: CCEP) stock rose 0.8% to $53.31. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $62.00.

 

Losers

  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares fell 2.2% to $126.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $125.00.
  • Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UN) shares decreased by 0.9% to $56.61.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) stock declined 0.7% to $78.24. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.

