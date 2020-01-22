9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock increased by 48.7% to $1.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) stock rose 16.6% to $20.21. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $36.00.

• Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares surged 14.7% to $2.65.

• Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock rose 6.0% to $1.23. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.

• Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock increased by 5.8% to $1.10.

• Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $22.05. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.

• BioLine Rx, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $2.59.

• Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE:MNK) stock increased by 3.8% to $6.26.

Losers

• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares declined 13.4% to $8.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session.