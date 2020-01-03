Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Jan. 3, 2020: TSLA, AAPL, YUMA, AXE, CMG

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2020 8:41am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Friday

  • Tesla (TSLA) - The company reported Q4 production of almost 105,000 units and deliveries of about 112,000 vehicles. Model 3 production made up nearly 87,000 units of the Q4 figures. Tesla shares were up about 0.3% amid the production/deliveries news.
  • Apple (AAPL) - Analysts at Bank Of America and RBC raised their price targets on Apple to $330 Friday morning. With Apple shares last at about $298, the new price targets represented potential price appreciation of about 11%.
  • Yuma Energy (YUMA) - Shares were up nearly 80% pre market amid crude oil which was up more than 3.5% to over the $63/barrel level. Traders have targeted this name previously given volatility in oil markets; the company has a float of just over 1 million shares, making it susceptible to increased volatility.
  • Anixter (AXE) - WESCO (WCC) raised its offer for the company from $93.50 to $97/share. The news Friday morning follows Thursday morning news private-equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice raised its offer for Anixter from $86 to $93.50/share.
  • Chipotle (CMG) - An analyst at BTIG called Chipotle a top pick in the restaurant space for 2020. The analyst raised the firm's price target from $890 to $1,010. 

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

