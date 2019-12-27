Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Dec. 27, 2019: NKE, AXE, PT, FLXN, ZLAB

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2019 8:46am   Comments
Share:

Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Friday

  • NIKE (NKE) - Shares were indicated higher following a new Overweight rating and $110 price target from an analyst at Consumer Edge Research. 
  • Anixter (AXE) - WESCO (WCC) reported a raised offer to purchase Anixter late Thursday. The company raised its offer from $90 to $93.50/share in cash and stock. Anixter shares were up about 2% in pre-market action.
  • Pintec (PT) - The stock was up nearly 60% following news of a deal with China Unicom (CHU) for expanded handset financing services.
  • Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) - The company reported FDA approval for its supplemental new drug application for ZILRETTA's product label. Shares were up about 21% ahead of the open.
  • Zai Lab (ZLAB) - Reported China's National Medical Products Administration approved a new drug application for ZEJULA as a maintenance therapy for adult patients. 

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

Related Articles (AXE + CHU)

28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
5 Stocks To Watch For December 27, 2019
51 Biggest Movers From Tuesday
PreMarket Prep Recap: The Importance Of PRs, FedEx Downgrade And Interviews With A Tesla Bear And Bull
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises 1%; NewLink Genetics Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday