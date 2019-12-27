Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Dec. 27, 2019: NKE, AXE, PT, FLXN, ZLAB
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Friday
- NIKE (NKE) - Shares were indicated higher following a new Overweight rating and $110 price target from an analyst at Consumer Edge Research.
- Anixter (AXE) - WESCO (WCC) reported a raised offer to purchase Anixter late Thursday. The company raised its offer from $90 to $93.50/share in cash and stock. Anixter shares were up about 2% in pre-market action.
- Pintec (PT) - The stock was up nearly 60% following news of a deal with China Unicom (CHU) for expanded handset financing services.
- Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) - The company reported FDA approval for its supplemental new drug application for ZILRETTA's product label. Shares were up about 21% ahead of the open.
- Zai Lab (ZLAB) - Reported China's National Medical Products Administration approved a new drug application for ZEJULA as a maintenance therapy for adult patients.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook