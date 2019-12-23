Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Dec. 23, 2019: SRPT, ROK, CNSL, DPW, XFOR

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 8:44am   Comments
Share:

Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Monday

  • Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) - Shares were up about 9% Monday morning following news of a partnership with Roche (RRHBY) for its investigational micro-dystrophin gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. 
  • Rockwell Automation (ROK) - JP Morgan downgraded the stock to an Underweight rating and set a $150 price target. Shares were down a half percent to around the $202 level.
  • Consolidated Communications (CNSL) - This potential sympathy play was up 0.3% following news Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) will purchase peer Cincinnati Bell (CBB) in a $2.6 billion deal.
  • DPW Holdings (DPW) - The stock was up almost 20% on the heels of news Ault & Co. purchased a 19.9% stake in the company. 
  • X4 Pharma (XFOR) - Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $20 price target. The price target represented a doubling of the stock from where shares traded Monday morning, around $10.40.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

Related Articles (BIP + CB)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday