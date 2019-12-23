Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Dec. 23, 2019: SRPT, ROK, CNSL, DPW, XFOR
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Monday
- Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) - Shares were up about 9% Monday morning following news of a partnership with Roche (RRHBY) for its investigational micro-dystrophin gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
- Rockwell Automation (ROK) - JP Morgan downgraded the stock to an Underweight rating and set a $150 price target. Shares were down a half percent to around the $202 level.
- Consolidated Communications (CNSL) - This potential sympathy play was up 0.3% following news Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) will purchase peer Cincinnati Bell (CBB) in a $2.6 billion deal.
- DPW Holdings (DPW) - The stock was up almost 20% on the heels of news Ault & Co. purchased a 19.9% stake in the company.
- X4 Pharma (XFOR) - Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $20 price target. The price target represented a doubling of the stock from where shares traded Monday morning, around $10.40.
