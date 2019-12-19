Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Dec. 19, 2019: NKE, TIVO, CBIO, APOG, RAD
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Thursday
- NIKE (NKE) - Shares were up 0.4% premarket ahead of earnings from the company after hours Thursday. Analysts expect NIKE to report around $0.58 in quarterly EPS on sales of just over $10 billion. The stock has been up 13% since the company's last quarterly report in September.
- TiVo (TIVO) - The company reported it will merge with Xperi (XPER) in a $3 billion deal. TiVo shareholders will own 53.5% of the combined company. While TiVo shares were up about 5%, shares of Xperi were down about 11% on the news.
- Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) - The stock was up nearly 30% following news of a license and collaboration deal with Biogen (BIIB) for a dry age-related macular degeneration treatment. The company will receive a $15 million upfront payment and be eligible for an added $340 million in milestones.
- Apogee (APOG) - Reported a Q3 miss and cut its FY20 EPS guidance. Shares were down about 15%.
- Rite Aid (RAD) - Shares were up nearly 30% following a Q3 sales beat and better-than-expected FY20 guidance.
