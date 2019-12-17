Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Dec. 17, 2019: BA, AAPL, BLPH, JNJ, LLY
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Tuesday
- Boeing (BA) - Shares continued lower Tuesday morning following confirmation from the company it will halt production of its 737 MAX airplane. Reports that indicated a potential need for a production halt on Monday caused Boeing shares to close the session down more than 4%. Related to the halt, Boeing said it does not expect any worker layoffs or furloughs.
- Apple (AAPL) - A research report out of Rosenblatt suggested iPhone sales in China were down about 30% during the month of November. Apple shares were down modestly following the note.
- Bellerophon (BLPH) - Shares of this penny stock were up about 40% ahead of the open following positive results for its INOpulse pulmonary hypertension treatment.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - The stock was up 1% following a Morgan Stanley upgrade to Overweight.
- Eli Lilly (LLY) - The company gave better-than-expected FY20 guidance: adjusted EPS of $6.70-$6.80 vs a $6.61 analyst consensus estimate. Shares were up nearly 2%.
