Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Dec. 13, 2019: EWU, SRPT, FDX, IHRT, REGN

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2019 8:56am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Friday

  • iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - This ETF was up more than 3% following news Boris Johnson was reelected as UK Prime Minister. Investors are considering the development a removal of a lot of the uncertainty related to Brexit over the last several years.
  • Sarepta (SRPT) - Shares were up more than 30% following approval of its VYONDYS 53.
  • FedEx (FDX) - Will report quarterly results after the close on Tues., Dec. 17, 2019.
  • iHeartMedia (IHRT) - The stock was up about 10% premarket following a Reuters report Liberty Media (LBTYA) is seeking an increased stake in the company.
  • Regeneron (REGN) - Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to Outperform.

