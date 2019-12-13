Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Dec. 13, 2019: EWU, SRPT, FDX, IHRT, REGN
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Friday
- iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - This ETF was up more than 3% following news Boris Johnson was reelected as UK Prime Minister. Investors are considering the development a removal of a lot of the uncertainty related to Brexit over the last several years.
- Sarepta (SRPT) - Shares were up more than 30% following approval of its VYONDYS 53.
- FedEx (FDX) - Will report quarterly results after the close on Tues., Dec. 17, 2019.
- iHeartMedia (IHRT) - The stock was up about 10% premarket following a Reuters report Liberty Media (LBTYA) is seeking an increased stake in the company.
- Regeneron (REGN) - Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to Outperform.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook