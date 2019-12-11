Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Dec. 11, 2019: NFLX, LOW, CEI, PLCE, DFFN

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2019 9:00am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Wednesday

  • Netflix (NFLX) - Shares were up nearly 1% to over the $295 level in pre-market action. Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, speaking at a conference on Tuesday, highlighted data the company's "The Irishman" was viewed about 26 million times during its first week. Management expects that number to rise to 40 million. Later in Tuesday's session, a JP Morgan analyst commented on the company's December slate of content, saying the lineup looks "strong."
  • Lowe's (LOW) - The stock traded slightly lower Wednesday morning following 2020 guidance out of Home Depot (HD). Home Depot said it expects FY20 year-over-year sales growth in the 3.5-4% range and operating margin about 14%. Home Depot shares were down 1.5% on the news.
  • Camber Energy (CEI) - Potentially Wednesday morning's most talked-about stock, shares were up about 50% to around $1.73 on no news but extremely heavy volume. The stock rallied more than 60% Tuesday to close over the $1 level. About 7.2 million shares traded Tuesday, compared to average daily volume of just 2.3 million shares. Note that this is a low-float play, with about 1.5 million shares in its float.
  • Children's Place (PLCE) - Reported mixed Q3 results and gave Q4 guidance which was concerning. The company said it sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.48-$1.68 vs the analyst consensus estimate of $2.06. The stock was down more than 16%.
  • Diffusion Pharma (DFFN) - The company reported data for its trans sodium crocetinate dosing regimen which showed increased survival in newly-diagnosed patients. The stock was up about 34% to over $0.58.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

