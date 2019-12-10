Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Dec. 10, 2019: NFLX, AZO, CORV, FRAN, LITB

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2019 8:50am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Tuesday

  • Netflix (NFLX) - Shares were down about 2% premarket following news a Needham analyst downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform. 
  • AutoZone (AZO) - The company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The stock was up about 5% ahead of the open.
  • Correvio Pharma (CORV) - An Advisory Committee panel will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss the safety and efficacy of the company's atrial fibrillation treatment. Expect details from the AdCom panel late Tuesday afternoon.
  • Francesca's (FRAN) - Reported a Q3 loss of $1.12/share on sales of $95.5 million. The sales figure missed the analyst consensus estimate of nearly $120 million. Shares were down about 30%.
  • LightInTheBox (LITB) -  The stock was up more than 40% following Q3 results which showed the company turned a $0.15/share profit over the quarter. Sales totaled $59.9 million, up from about $44 million in the same quarter last year.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

