Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Dec. 9, 2019: MRK, PCG, M, DPLO, CHWY
- Merck (MRK) - Reported it will purchase ArQule (ARQL) in a deal valued at $2.7 billion. The purchase price for ArQule was $20/share in cash. ArQule shares were up more than 100% ahead of the open.
- PG&E (PCG) - Shares were up about 16% to over the $10 level following Saturday news the company reached a $13.5 billion deal to settle individual claims related to wildfires in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
- Macy's (M) - Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and set a $12 price target. Macy's shares were down about 2% to just under the $15 level following the news.
- Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) - The company reported it received a $4/share takeunder offer from UnitedHealth's OptumRx. Shares closed last week's trading at $5.81. Shares were down about 32% to under the $4 level in pre-market action.
- Chewy (CHWY) - 2 notable events this week: the company will report Q3 earnings after the close Monday and will also see its IPO insider lock-up period expire on Thursday.
