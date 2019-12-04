Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Dec. 4, 2019: CRM, WDAY, GPRO, LCI, SPY
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Wednesday
- Salesforce.com (CRM) - Released Q3 EPS and sales results, which beat analyst estimates. The company issued Q4 EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.55, which is below the consensus estimate of $0.62. Shares traded 1% lower in Wednesday’s pre-market session.
- Workday (WDAY) - Announced Q3 earnings after Tuesday’s close. The company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results. Despite the beat, the company was downgraded by Compass Point from Buy to Neutral. Shares traded 4.3% lower in Wednesday’s pre-market session.
- GoPro (GPRO) - Announced its HERO8 set a record as the best-selling GoPro ever over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The company announced a 30% year-over-year growth in total camera unit sell-through at major U.S. retailers. Shares spiked roughly 6% in the pre-market session.
- Lannett (LCI) - The company announced results from its first human study evaluating it and HEC Group’s insulin glargine met all primary endpoints. It’s a biosimilar to Sanofi’s Lantus. It intends to meet with the FDA to clarify its clinical advancement plan. Shares spiked approximately 8.5% in the pre-market session.
- S&P 500 (SPY) - U.S. equities on watch as Dow futures rose following a Bloomberg report indicating the U.S. and China have moved closer to a deal despite recent rhetoric. Sectors with heavy trade sensitivity include retail and technology
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook