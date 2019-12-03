Benzinga Pro's Top 6 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Dec. 3, 2019: CARA, VRAY, LE, KOD, FXI, ROKU
- Cara Therapeutics (CARA) - The company announced the Phase 2 trial of oral KORSUVA achieved the primary endpoint but did not achieve statistical significance in the secondary endpoint. Shares traded roughly 18% lower in Tuesday’s pre-market session.
- ViewRay (VRAY) - Monday after the close the company announced it signed an MoU collaboration with Elekta (EKTA) and Medtronic (MDT) for the advancement of MR-guided radiation therapy. Shares spiked roughly 33% in the pre-market session.
- Land’s End (LE) - During Tuesday’s pre-market, the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results of 11 cents, but reported sales of $340 million which missed estimates. The company also issued guidance in the range of estimates. Shares spiked roughly 10% in the pre-market.
- Kodiak Sciences (KOD) - In Monday’s regular session, the company announced the sale of future royalties on KSI-301 to Baker Bros. Advisors for $225 million. Shares spiked roughly 70% during regular trading. In Tuesday’s after-hours session, the company announced a $250 million common stock offering. Shares trading approximately 6% lower in Tuesday’s pre-market session.
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - In progressing news on the U.S.-China deal, President Trump said he has no deadline for the trade deal and it might be better to wait until after the November 2020 election. Some Chinese stocks that should be on watch include Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA) and Pinduoduo (PDD).
- Roku (ROKU) - Needham reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $150 to $200. In the note, the firm noted that in 2020, Roku’s key upside valuation driver will be accelerating subscription SVOD revenues and that the company should be valued as an internet aggregator. Shares spike to roughly 2% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
