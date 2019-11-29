Benzinga Pro's Top 3 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Nov. 29, 2019: CANF, PCG, BBY
- Can Fite Biofarma (CANF) - Shares gained nearly 50% in pre-market trading after the company reported its clinical update. The clinical update highlighted an agreement with the FDA on its liver cancer study design, a South Korean distribution deal and an agreement to develop cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and assays.
PG&E (PCG) - California has a policy that holds utility companies liable for covering the costs of fires linked back to their equipment. The company owes billions in liabilities and blames the policy on its downfall. PG&E just lost the fight over the wildfire policy, called inverse condemnation, in court.
- Best Buy (BBY) - With Black Friday giving retailers a boost, Best Buy is no exception as it’s where many shoppers get their fix on electronics. While the company is a brick-and-mortar store they also sell online and partake in Cyber Monday. Other companies that may see a boost is Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Tilly’s (TLYS).
