Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Wednesday, Nov. 27th, 2019: DE, ADSK, GES, MNK, AMZN

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Wednesday

  • Deere (DE) - The stock traded 4% lower in pre-market trading after  the company guided FY20 agricultural sales down 5%-10%. The company said trade tensions and a difficult year of harvesting conditions have led to uncertainty in the sector.
  • Autodesk (ADSK) - The company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued guidance below estimates for the fourth quarter. Autodesk shares were trading lower in the pre-market session.
  • Guess? (GES) - The company reported mixed Q3 earnings in the after-hours session on Tuesday. While EPS beat estimates, sales results of $615.944 million missed estimates. Shares traded roughly 5.5% lower in the pre-market session.trial of its Avacopan which met both primary endpoints.
  • Mallinckrodt (MNK) - On Tuesday, after federal prosecutors opened a criminal probe in which the company was included, shares traded roughly 12% lower. Shares of other opioid makers and distributors, such as TVAABCJNJ, and AMRX, were also impacted by the probe. Some companies have noted the subpoena referenced was previously disclosed and shares have rebounded following initial news.
  • Amazon (AMZN) - The retail giant is on watch in anticipation of Black Friday and holiday sales. Earnings from the retail sector have been mixed in recent weeks. Investors will be paying close attention to E-commerce sales. Some other related companies to look into are Walmart (WMT)Target (TGT)Tilly’s (TLYS), and Revolve (RVLV).

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

