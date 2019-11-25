Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's Top 6 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Nov. 25, 2019: TSLA, UBER, IBKR, XRX, DIS, EBAY

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 8:54am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Monday

  • Tesla (TSLA) - Shares were up nearly 4% Monday morning following weekend news the company's Cybertruck reached about 200,000 in pre orders. The company offered consumers a $100 pre-order fee in order to lock in a pick-up truck upon delivery in several years. The pre-order fee is fully refundable up to the date of delivery.
  • Uber (UBER) - The city of London failed to grant Uber a new license to operate within the city bounds. While the news was largely expected, Uber shares were down more than 4% in pre-market activity.
  • Interactive Brokers (IBKR) - Traders may look to this stock as a potential sympathy play following confirmation of a deal between Schwab (SCHW) and TD Ameritrade (AMTD). In addition, Interactive Brokers issued a press release Monday morning which highlighted news the company will now offer investors the ability to buy and sell fractional shares of most US stocks.
  • Xerox (XRX) - HP (HPQ) rejected Xerox's request to get access to its books so as to consider a more-informed takeover offer for the company.
  • Disney (DIS) - Shares were up almost 1% following news of a record box office weekend for "Frozen 2."
  • eBay (EBAY) - The stock was up more than 3% following a Dow Jones report which suggested the company is near a deal to sell Stubhub to Viagogo in a $4 billion deal.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
