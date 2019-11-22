Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Nov. 22, 2019: TSLA, UBER, SPLK, EYEG, WKHS
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Friday
- Tesla (TSLA) - Shares were down about 3% to under the $350 level following Thursday evening's unveiling of the company's new pickup, the Cybertruck.
- Uber (UBER) - An analyst at Stifel upgraded Uber shares to Buy and set a $34 price target. With Uber shares last over the $30 level, the new price target represented upside of just 13% over the next 12 months. Also of note Friday morning, the company disclosed the open-market sale of about 20 million shares by Founder and Board Director Travis Kalanick.
- Splunk (SPLK) - The stock was up 8% following a Q3 beat and raised FY20 guidance.
- Eyegate Pharma (EYEG) - The company reported topline data for its ocular bandage gel eye drop. The data showed the company's drop was superior to the current standard-of-career. Shares were up more than 90%.
- Workhorse Group (WKHS) - Workhorse shares were up 10% after the company secured $41 million in financing from an institutional investor, HT Investment.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook