Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Nov. 22, 2019: TSLA, UBER, SPLK, EYEG, WKHS

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2019 9:02am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Friday

  • Tesla (TSLA) - Shares were down about 3% to under the $350 level following Thursday evening's unveiling of the company's new pickup, the Cybertruck. 
  • Uber (UBER) - An analyst at Stifel upgraded Uber shares to Buy and set a $34 price target. With Uber shares last over the $30 level, the new price target represented upside of just 13% over the next 12 months. Also of note Friday morning, the company disclosed the open-market sale of about 20 million shares by Founder and Board Director Travis Kalanick.
  • Splunk (SPLK) - The stock was up 8% following a Q3 beat and raised FY20 guidance.
  • Eyegate Pharma (EYEG) - The company reported topline data for its ocular bandage gel eye drop. The data showed the company's drop was superior to the current standard-of-career. Shares were up more than 90%.
  • Workhorse Group (WKHS) - Workhorse shares were up 10% after the company secured $41 million in financing from an institutional investor, HT Investment.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

