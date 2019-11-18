Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Nov. 18, 2019: TMUS, NBY, SPLK, QD, HD

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 8:46am   Comments
Share:

Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Monday

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) - The stock was down about 3% following news CEO John Legere will be leaving the company in May of 2020. 
  • NovaBay (NBY) - The company announced its NovaSight daily vitamin will launch on Amazon.com (AMZN). Shares were up more than 30% following the news.
  • Splunk (SPLK) - The stock was up nearly 3% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to Overweight.
  • Qudian (QD) - Shares were down 8% following a Q3 earnings miss. Guidance also came in below the analyst consensus estimate.
  • Home Depot (HD) - Will report Q3 earnings on Tuesday before the market opens. Analysts expect EPS of $2.52 on sales of $27.5 billion.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

Related Articles (AMZN + HD)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Medtronic, Tesla, Walmart And More
JEDI Mind Tricks: Esper Says Cloud Computing Contract Fair As Politics Cloud Efforts To Evaluate Amazon, Microsoft
Great Quarter, Guys: Amazon Vs. Nike (Podcast)
Microsoft Option Trader Bets $1M On 10% More Upside
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Amazon's Dispute With LTL Carrier Heading Back To Court
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

CBD Across The Pond: Cannabidiol Use In Europe