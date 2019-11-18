Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Nov. 18, 2019: TMUS, NBY, SPLK, QD, HD
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Monday
- T-Mobile (TMUS) - The stock was down about 3% following news CEO John Legere will be leaving the company in May of 2020.
- NovaBay (NBY) - The company announced its NovaSight daily vitamin will launch on Amazon.com (AMZN). Shares were up more than 30% following the news.
- Splunk (SPLK) - The stock was up nearly 3% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to Overweight.
- Qudian (QD) - Shares were down 8% following a Q3 earnings miss. Guidance also came in below the analyst consensus estimate.
- Home Depot (HD) - Will report Q3 earnings on Tuesday before the market opens. Analysts expect EPS of $2.52 on sales of $27.5 billion.
