Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Nov. 15, 2019: JCP, JD, TLRY, FCX, AMAT

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Friday

  • JC Penney (JCP) - Posted mixed Q3 results and said is expecting FY19 adjusted EBITDA over $475 million. Year-over-year comps were down 9.3% for the quarter. The stock was up nearly 20% ahead of the open.
  • JD.com (JD) - The stock was up 5% following quarterly earnings of $0.29/share on sales of $18.865 billion. Analysts had been expecting earnings of $0.17/share on sales of $18.1 billion. 
  • Tilray (TLRY) - Shares were indicated down 2% in sympathy following Q1 results from Aurora Cannabis (ACB). Aurora Cannabis shares were down more than 11%. 
  • Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) - Citi added the stock to the company's "Top Pick" list. Shares were up 2%.
  • Applied Materials (AMAT) - Following stronger-than-expected Q4 results and Q1 guidance, shares were up more than 6% in pre-market action.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday