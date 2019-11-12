Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Nov. 12, 2019: BUD, AMRN, ROK, OGI, LK
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Tuesday
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) - The company will purchase the remaining stake in Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) it does not already own. The deal is valued at $16.50 per share in cash. Shares of AB InBev were up more than 1% ahead of the open; shares of Craft Brew Alliance were up 122%. Shares of Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) and The Boston Beer Company (SAM) did not respond in pre-market action.
- Amarin (AMRN) - Shares rallied about 18% ahead of the open following an FDA briefing doc for the company's Vascepa. The doc comes ahead of Thursday's FDA Advisory Committee panel meeting which will consider safety and efficacy for Vascepa.
- Rockwell Automation (ROK) - Reported better-than-expected Q4 results and gave strong FY20 adjusted EPS guidance. The stock was up nearly 10%.
- OrganiGram (OGI) - Issued concerning guidance late Monday. The company said it expects Q4 sales around $16.3 million with negative adjusted EBITDA. OrganiGram sees FY19 sales around $80.4 million. Shares were down more than 20% in pre-market trade. Other cannabis names like Tilray (TLRY) and Canopy Growth (CGC) were not trading lower on the OrganiGram warning.
- Luckin Coffee (LK) - Will report Q3 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday. This will be the company's third earnings report as a publicly-traded company.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook