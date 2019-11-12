Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Nov. 12, 2019: BUD, AMRN, ROK, OGI, LK

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2019 8:45am   Comments
Share:

Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Tuesday

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) - The company will purchase the remaining stake in Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) it does not already own. The deal is valued at $16.50 per share in cash. Shares of AB InBev were up more than 1% ahead of the open; shares of Craft Brew Alliance were up 122%. Shares of Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) and The Boston Beer Company (SAM) did not respond in pre-market action.
  • Amarin (AMRN) - Shares rallied about 18% ahead of the open following an FDA briefing doc for the company's Vascepa. The doc comes ahead of Thursday's FDA Advisory Committee panel meeting which will consider safety and efficacy for Vascepa. 
  • Rockwell Automation (ROK) - Reported better-than-expected Q4 results and gave strong FY20 adjusted EPS guidance. The stock was up nearly 10%.
  • OrganiGram (OGI) - Issued concerning guidance late Monday. The company said it expects Q4 sales around $16.3 million with negative adjusted EBITDA. OrganiGram sees FY19 sales around $80.4 million. Shares were down more than 20% in pre-market trade. Other cannabis names like Tilray (TLRY) and Canopy Growth (CGC) were not trading lower on the OrganiGram warning.
  • Luckin Coffee (LK) - Will report Q3 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday. This will be the company's third earnings report as a publicly-traded company.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

Related Articles (AMRN + BREW)

28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Adcom Test For Amarin's Fish Oil Pill, Agile Awaits FDA Verdict
10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
24 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These November PDUFA Dates
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

State Agency Has Granted 41 Marijuana Prequalifications