Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Nov. 5, 2019: BA, LYFT, PTON, BYND, NUS

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2019 8:46am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Tuesday

  • Boeing (BA) - Shares were up 1% ahead of the opening following a CNBC-exclusive interview with company Chairman David Calhoun. Speaking with transportation reporter, Phil LeBeau, Calhoun reassured investors about CEO Dennis Muilenberg's role in returning the 737 MAX to service.
  • Lyft (LYFT) - Shares were down about 1% in sympathy following Uber Technologies (UBER) mixed Q3 results. Uber shares fell about 7%.
  • Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Reported strong-than-expected Q3 sales at $228 million and said subscribers were up more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. The company also gave Q2 and FY20 guidance which was above the analyst consensus estimates. Shares were up 6% premarket.
  • Beyond Meat (BYND) - The stock was up nearly 4% following a Bernstein upgrade to Outperform. The analyst set a $106 price target, which represented about a 28% increase from where the stock was trading Tuesday morning. 
  • Nu Skin (NUS) -  Will report Q3 results after the close Tuesday. 

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

