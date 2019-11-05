Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Nov. 5, 2019: BA, LYFT, PTON, BYND, NUS
- Boeing (BA) - Shares were up 1% ahead of the opening following a CNBC-exclusive interview with company Chairman David Calhoun. Speaking with transportation reporter, Phil LeBeau, Calhoun reassured investors about CEO Dennis Muilenberg's role in returning the 737 MAX to service.
- Lyft (LYFT) - Shares were down about 1% in sympathy following Uber Technologies (UBER) mixed Q3 results. Uber shares fell about 7%.
- Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Reported strong-than-expected Q3 sales at $228 million and said subscribers were up more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. The company also gave Q2 and FY20 guidance which was above the analyst consensus estimates. Shares were up 6% premarket.
- Beyond Meat (BYND) - The stock was up nearly 4% following a Bernstein upgrade to Outperform. The analyst set a $106 price target, which represented about a 28% increase from where the stock was trading Tuesday morning.
- Nu Skin (NUS) - Will report Q3 results after the close Tuesday.
