Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Nov. 1, 2019: GLD, STX, PINS, BABA, FIT

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2019 8:43am   Comments
SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) - Gold fell about $7 per ounce following a very strong jobs report. 128,000 jobs were added in the non-farm sector while the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.6%. Economists had been expecting a

  • SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) - Gold fell about $7 per ounce following a very strong jobs report. 128,000 jobs were added in the non-farm sector while the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.6%. Economists had been expecting a non-farm reading of 90,000 jobs gained. S&P 500 futures rallied nearly 10 points following the strong data.
  • Seagate (STX) - Shares fell about 5% despite better-than-expected Q1 results, inline Q2 guidance and a raised quarter dividend. The stock had been up nearly 40% since the last earnings report a few months ago.
  • Pinterest (PINS) - Reported mixed Q3 results and updated FY19 sales guidance to be below the analyst consensus estimate. Shares were down more than 20% ahead of the opening bell. 
  • Alibaba (BABA) - Alibaba posted Q2 earnings of $1.83 per share on sales of $16.651 billion. Analysts had been expecting EPS of $1.50 on sales of $16.46 billion.
  • Fitbit (FIT) - As of the time this alert was published, Fitbit shares were halted with code news pending. Reminder that there was a recent Reuters report which suggested Alphabet (GOOGL) had previously made an offer for the company.

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session