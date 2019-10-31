Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Oct. 31, 2019: AAPL, FB, AGRX, X, CROX

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2019 8:34am   Comments
Share:

Apple (AAPL) - Reported Q4 earnings of $3.03 per share on sales of $64.04 billion. Analysts had been expecting $2.83 in EPS on $62.99 billion in sales. Apple said is expecting Q1 sales $85.5 billion to $89.5 billion vs

  • Apple (AAPL) - Reported Q4 earnings of $3.03 per share on sales of $64.04 billion. Analysts had been expecting $2.83 in EPS on $62.99 billion in sales. Apple said is expecting Q1 sales $85.5 billion to $89.5 billion vs $86.92 billion analyst estimate. iPhone sales fell from $36.76 billion in the same quarter last year to $33.36 billion. Shares were up nearly 2%.
  • Facebook (FB) - The stock was up 4.3% ahead of the open following better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) - Shares of this penny stock rallied more than 300% following news of a favorable outcome from an FDA Advisory Committee panel on Twirla. 
  • US Steel (X) - Shares traded down about 3% in sympathy with AK Steel (AKS) after AK Steel reported a Q3 miss. US Steel will report its quarterly results after the close Thursday.
  • Crocs (CROX) - While Crocs reported better-than-expected Q3 results and Q4 guidance, news of a 6.86 million share common stock offering later in Wednesday's after-hours session sent shares plunging. The stock was down nearly 7% in pre-open trade.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AGRX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Trade Lower; European Markets Decline
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Agile Receives Favorable Adcom Verdict, Merit Medical Tumbles On Earnings, 2 Biotechs To Debut
Apple's Recovery In China Threatened by Competitors' 5G
9 Stocks To Watch For October 31, 2019
9 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Apple Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Services Revenue Up To $12.51B
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

'A Great Quarter': Yeti Holdings Reports Q3 Beat-And-Raise