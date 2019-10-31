Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Oct. 31, 2019: AAPL, FB, AGRX, X, CROX

Apple (AAPL) - Reported Q4 earnings of $3.03 per share on sales of $64.04 billion. Analysts had been expecting $2.83 in EPS on $62.99 billion in sales. Apple said is expecting Q1 sales $85.5 billion to $89.5 billion vs

Apple (AAPL) - Reported Q4 earnings of $3.03 per share on sales of $64.04 billion. Analysts had been expecting $2.83 in EPS on $62.99 billion in sales. Apple said is expecting Q1 sales $85.5 billion to $89.5 billion vs $86.92 billion analyst estimate. iPhone sales fell from $36.76 billion in the same quarter last year to $33.36 billion. Shares were up nearly 2%.

- The stock was up 4.3% ahead of the open following better-than-expected Q3 results. Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) - Shares of this penny stock rallied more than 300% following news of a favorable outcome from an FDA Advisory Committee panel on Twirla.

US Steel (X) - Shares traded down about 3% in sympathy with AK Steel (AKS) after AK Steel reported a Q3 miss. US Steel will report its quarterly results after the close Thursday.

