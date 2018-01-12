Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's 7 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2018 9:39am   Comments
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) gained more than 2 percent in reaction to a key product announcement from its biggest rival, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB). Facebook said it plans on promoting content from family and friends rather than posts with more activity -- a move that may bode well for Twitter's news curation.
  • Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) (also known as Sharing Economy International) gained more than 13 percent. The China-based nano-cap company announced a new partnership to implement blockchain technologies in its business with the purpose of developing "a convenient, safe, autonomous, and trustful sharing economy platform and applications."
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) gained more than 0.6 percent after the bank reported its fourth quarter results. JPMorgan said earned $1.76 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $25.5 billion. Wall Street analysts were looking for the company to earn $1.69 per share on revenue of $25.2 billion.
  • Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) gained around 0.1 percent after the bank reported its fourth quarter results. Wells Fargo said it earned $1.16 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $22.05 billion. Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.06 per share on revenue of $22.34 billion.
  • Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) gained more than 30 percent. The nano-cap company is engaged in acquiring patents and patent rights and announced Friday its subsidiary Global Bit Ventures acquired 1,300 cryptocurrency mining machines.
  • Vantiv Inc (NYSE: VNTV) gained more than 5 percent ahead of Friday's open. Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of the payment processor company with an Overweight rating and $89 price target.
  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) gained more than 2.5 percent after the investment management company reported its fourth quarter results. BlackRock said it earned $6.24 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $3.47 billion. Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $6.02 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.

