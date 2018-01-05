Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2018 8:51am   Comments
  • China Information Technology, Inc. - Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: CNIT) soared 70 percent ahead of Friday's open on no new notable news to justify the price action. The company announced Wednesday a new cloud-based ad terminal and shares gained 29 percent Thursday.
  • OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: OHRP) plummeted nearly 80 percent after the company said topline data from its Mako study failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) lost nearly 20 percent. The company announced after Thursday's close a reduction in its fiscal fourth quarter EPS from a range of 35 cents-40 cents to a new range of 18 cents-23 cents versus the consensus estimate of 35 cents per share. The company also lowered its full fiscal year 2017 EPS below the Street's expectations.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) was halted early Friday ahead of a notable news update. The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted for review a new drug application for its inveltystm therapy. In addition, two ongoing trials achieved achieved their primary endpoint but one of those trials didn't reach statistical significance.
  • Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) lost more than 1 percent after reporting its fiscal third quarter results. The company earned $2.00 per share in the quarter on revenue of $1.79 billion while Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion. The company did raise its full fiscal year 2018 EPS guidance and expects total net sales to rise by 4 to 6 percent.

