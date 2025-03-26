Trump's Approval Rating Hits New Low Since Inauguration: Americans Unhappy With President's Handling Of Economy

President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit a new low since he became president again at his January inauguration.

What Happened: After receiving high approval ratings since winning the 2024 election and in his early weeks leading the country, Trump's approval rating has fallen.

A new Morning Consult poll found Trump's approval rating to be 47%, a record low during his latest presidency. A disapproval rating of 51% also marks the highest for Trump during this presidential term.

While the approval and disapproval ratings were split by partisan, independent voters showed a low approval rating for the president. The poll found that 39% of independents approve of the job Trump is doing, while 55% disapprove.

There are several items hurting Trump's approval rating in the latest poll.

Many voters are more likely to disapprove of Trump's handling of education policy, including the potential dismantling of the Department of Education. Trump has scored low on this area in several recent Morning Consult polls, with 49% of voters saying they oppose the layoffs at the Department of Education, with only 41% supporting.

The other big issue is the handling of the economy. The new poll showed that only 45% of voters approve of the job Trump is doing handling the economy, while 47% disapprove.

This marks the lowest approval rating for Trump in this area during this presidential term. Trump had an approval rating for the economy of 53% in the Jan. 26 poll after taking office and scored 51% in the Feb. 3 poll before this rating started to drop.

The latest poll is the first time voters disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy more than they approve of the handling of the economy since he took office in January.

Why It's Important: One of Trump's main campaign promises was to lower costs and fight inflation. Imposing tariffs and limited progress in lowering costs have voters upset in new polls.

The poll found that 73% of voters said Trump should make lowering costs a top priority. Only 53% of voters said Trump is prioritizing lowering costs.

The declining approval ratings for Trump come with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which tracks the S&P 500, down 2.8% year-to-date in 2025.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust closed down 1.19% to $568.59 on Wednesday.

The ETF is down 4.9% from the $597.58 closing price on Jan. 17, the last day President Joe Biden was in office.

