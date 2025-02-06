Reid Hoffman Rebuffs Elon Musk's DOGE: There's 'A Reason The Government Doesn't Work Like Companies'

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn and former COO of PayPal, isn’t a fan of Elon Musk‘s actions in the Trump White House. The billionaire implied that much of his former PayPal colleague’s decision-making has been reckless.

What Happened: Hoffman appeared on Bloomberg TV in an interview covering artificial intelligence and politics and was asked about Musk’s rapid cutting of government programs on behalf of his Department of Government Efficiency.

“In government, the ‘move fast and break things’ [approach] should maybe be a little more compassionate and judicious.”

Since Trump’s inauguration just over two weeks ago, Musk has rapidly initiated downsizing of federal agencies and cutbacks of programs such as USAID.

Hoffman was one of the largest financial backers of former Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign against Trump. While the Princeton alum has largely supported the Democratic Party in recent years, he criticized the Biden Adminsistration‘s antitrust enforcement under FTC Chair Lina Khan.

“There’s a reason the government doesn’t work like companies even though there’s an efficiency that’s really good, and we need to respect those reasons too.”

When asked if he fears pushback from the Trump Administration due to his political contributions, Hoffman reiterated his continued interest in the well-being of the country.

“What we most want as American citizens is for our government, to succeed for our industry and succeed for our citizens. That’s what I most want,” Hoffman said.

