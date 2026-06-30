IRS Clears Major Roadblock For Trump Accounts Just Days Before The Program's Rollout: Here's What To Know

The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Monday said contributions to Trump Accounts will not trigger annual gift tax reporting requirements, removing a potential paperwork burden for families ahead of the program’s July 4 rollout.

Under new safe harbor guidance, parents, guardians, grandparents and other contributors can add up to $5,000 per year in after-tax dollars to a Trump Account without needing to file a gift tax return solely because of those contributions.Trump Accounts, also known as 530A accounts, are tax-deferred investment accounts for children that allow eligible beneficiaries to build long-term savings through government and private contributions.

IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano said the relief addresses concerns from taxpayers who worried contributions could trigger gift tax reporting rules.

Gift Tax Concern Removed

The reporting issue had emerged as a potential friction point because gift tax rules typically distinguish between "present interest" gifts, which recipients can access immediately, and "future interest" gifts, which often carry additional reporting requirements.

Under the new guidance, cash contributions to Trump Accounts will be treated as completed gifts that qualify for the annual per-recipient gift tax exclusion. Those contributions will still count toward the 2026 annual gift exclusion limit of $19,000 per recipient.

Certified financial planner Lawrence Pon told CNBC the change significantly reduces compliance burdens for both taxpayers and the IRS. He noted the IRS typically processes around 300,000 gift tax returns annually and said filings could have surged into the millions without the exemption.

Rollout Gains Momentum

Trump Accounts were created under President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The program provides eligible children with a one-time $1,000 government-funded seed contribution, while families, employers and outside donors can contribute additional funds over time.

Treasury has said more than 6 million American children have already signed up for the program ahead of its official rollout.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously described Trump Accounts as "the most important government benefit for young people since the GI Bill." Treasury has said more than 6 million children have already signed up ahead of launch.

Ahead of the program’s July 4 launch, parents and guardians can open an account for eligible beneficiaries by submitting IRS Form 4547 with their tax return or through TrumpAccounts.gov.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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