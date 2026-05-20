Jeff Bezos Says He's No Tax Villain, Gives Billions — Thinks Some People Should Pay 0%

Billionaire Jeff Bezos ended 2025 with a wealth of $253 billion. The Amazon.com founder shared his latest thoughts on wealth, taxes, and how the United States government could help the lowest earners.

Bezos on Taxes

Bezos has been accused by some people, including prominent politicians, of not paying his fair share in taxes. The Amazon founder brushed off that notion during an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

"Politicians are using this age old technique of picking a villain and pointing fingers, but the problem is that doesn't solve anything," Bezos told CNBC.

Bezos says he pays billions of dollars in taxes.

"If people want me to pay more billions, then let's have that debate. But don't pretend that's going to solve the problem."

Bezos said his taxes could be doubled and it still wouldn't help solve the problem, blaming the tax problem on government policy.

Bezos Shares Potential Solution

"It's a tale of two economies," Bezos said of the current times.

The billionaire says there are people doing really well and people who are really struggling. He argued that the government should be doing more to help the group that is struggling.

Bezos asked why a nurse in Queens who makes $75,000 per year is paying $1,000 a month in taxes.

"We shouldn't be asking this nurse in Queens to send money to Washington. They should be sending her an apology."

Bezos said the bottom half of earners pay 3% of the country's taxes, something he thinks should be eliminated.

"We can find 3%."

Bezos, who is worth an estimated $279 billion according to Bloomberg, said there should be zero federal income tax for the bottom half of earners. The billionaire suggested he is open to paying more taxes if there is a debate and it can be proven to help solve the situation.

Otherwise, he feels that the 3% of overall taxes paid by the bottom half of earners can be found and made up for in other places to help offset and provide a more positive experience for the people who are struggling.

Photo: Photo Agency/Shutterstock

