ACA Subsidies May Trigger Surprise Tax Bills For Some Americans: All You Need To Know

Americans who received Affordable Care Act premium subsidies in 2025 may face unexpected tax bills this filing season, with potential policy changes affecting future repayment exposure in 2026.

More than 90% of ACA enrollees received at least some subsidy assistance last year. Those subsidies are paid directly to insurers based on projected household income. At tax time, enrollees must reconcile what they received against actual earnings by filing Form 8962, using income data the IRS sends on Form 1095-A. If income came in higher than projected, enrollees must repay a portion.

For 2025 filings, repayment is capped on a sliding scale $375 for a single individual earning under $31,300, rising to $1,625 for individuals and $3,250 for families. There is no cap for those earning above four times the federal poverty level, which was $62,600 for an individual in 2025.

Caps Disappear Next Year

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed by President Trump last summer, eliminates repayment caps entirely for 2026 coverage. In 2025, the average enrollee paid just $74 monthly out of pocket after subsidies worth $619, according to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker. That full gap becomes the repayment exposure for those who exceed income thresholds next year.

Enhanced pandemic-era tax credits also expired at end of 2025, and households earning above four times the federal poverty level no longer qualify for subsidies at all.

Political Backdrop

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