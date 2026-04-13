USPS Postmark Changes Put Tax Filers At Risk Of Missing April 15 Deadline

With the April 15, 2026, tax deadline approaching, the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) has warned that recent U.S. Postal Service (USPS) processing changes could create risks for taxpayers who mail returns or payments close to the deadline.

The warning is based on federal tax rules under Internal Revenue Code Section 7502, which states that a tax return is generally considered filed on time if it is postmarked on or before the due date, even if the Internal Revenue Service receives it later.

However, the Taxpayer Advocate Service has raised concerns that USPS procedural changes introduced in late 2025 may affect how postmarks are assigned. In some cases, the postmark may reflect the time mail is processed at a postal facility rather than the moment it is deposited, potentially resulting in a postmark date after the filing deadline.

This could expose taxpayers to late-filing penalties and interest, particularly in situations where mail is submitted on the deadline and processed later due to facility delays, weekends, or high mail volume. The risk may be higher in rural areas where mail routing times are longer.

What Filers Should Do Now

The Taxpayer Advocate strongly recommends filing and paying electronically. For those who must mail documents, the agency advises visiting a USPS retail counter to obtain a dated postmark and proof of mailing. Certified or registered mail provides a verifiable record if the filing date is later questioned.

Postal Service Under Strain

Broader IRS Risks This Season

The IRS says most electronic refunds are issued within 21 days. The April 15 deadline applies to both returns and any taxes owed.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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