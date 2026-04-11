Missing The April Tax Deadline Can Be Costly— Here Is What The IRS Says Can Happen Next

Americans unable to pay their federal tax bill by April 15 won't face an immediate IRS crackdown, but penalties and interest start accumulating the moment the deadline passes, according to IRS guidelines.

The IRS charges a failure-to-pay penalty starting at 0.5% of the unpaid balance per month, rising to a maximum of 25% of total tax debt. Interest compounds daily at the federal short-term rate plus 3%. The longer a balance sits unpaid, the wider the gap between the original amount owed and the final obligation.

Filing Still Matters

One of the most expensive mistakes taxpayers make is skipping the filing step entirely because they cannot pay. The failure-to-file penalty can run up to ten times higher than the failure-to-pay penalty. Filing on time, even without payment limits penalty exposure significantly.

Escalation And Relief

If IRS notices go unanswered, the agency can file a federal tax lien, levy bank accounts, or garnish wages. The IRS offers structured relief paths, including installment agreements, an Offer in Compromise for those who qualify to settle for less than the full amount, Currently Not Collectible status for severe hardship cases, and first-time penalty abatement for those with a clean compliance history.

A System In Transition

The broader digital shift has not been seamless. More than 830,000 taxpayers received IRS Notice CP53E flagging refund delays due to missing banking information.

Refund amounts, however, are rising. The IRS reported average refunds of $3,571 as of March 20, up 10.9% from a year earlier, with more than $202 billion issued this filing season.

With U.S. inflation projected at 4.2% in 2026, even larger refunds may not fully relieve households already under financial pressure.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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