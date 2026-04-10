Americans Paid Higher Property Taxes In 2025 Even As Home Prices Cooled Off, Study Finds

American homeowners paid more in property taxes in 2025 even as their home values declined, with local government costs and shifting tax policies driving bills higher regardless of market conditions, according to ATTOM’s annual property tax analysis published Thursday.

The Tax Bill Climbed Anyway

Property taxes levied on single-family homes across the United States rose 3.7% to $396.8 billion in 2025, covering more than 89.6 million homes. The average bill reached $4,427, a 3% increase over 2024, while the average estimated home value fell 1.7% to $494,231 over the same period. The result: the national effective tax rate rose to 0.9%, its highest since 2020.

“Even with a slight dip in prices, higher tax bills combined with declining home values led to an increase in effective tax rates, underscoring the role of local government costs and shifting tax policies,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM.

Where The Burden Falls Hardest

Illinois (1.84%), New Jersey (1.58%), and Connecticut (1.36%) carried the highest effective rates in 2025. New Jersey’s average annual bill of $10,499 was nearly ten times West Virginia’s $1,081 — the nation’s lowest. Memphis, Tennessee, saw the sharpest single-year surge among major metros, with average bills jumping 34%, followed by Baltimore at 27%.

Broader Economic Context

The IMF described the energy shock as a "large, sudden tax on income" for fuel-importing economies, warning across scenarios of higher inflation and slower growth.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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