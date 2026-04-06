IRS Warns Millions Of Non-Filers That Potential Refund And Valuable Tax Credits May Be Going Unclaimed

Millions of Americans who are not legally required to file a federal tax return may still be leaving money on the table, the Internal Revenue Service warned in a tax tip published April 2.

The agency said people who had federal income tax withheld from their pay, made estimated tax payments, or qualified for refundable tax credits could be forfeiting a refund by not filing.

Credits Worth Claiming

Several refundable credits are available to eligible taxpayers for the 2025 tax year. The Earned Income Tax Credit offers a tax break for low to moderate-income workers and families, with the amount varying by income, family size and filing status. The Child Tax Credit allows taxpayers with a qualifying child to claim up to $2,200 per child, with up to $1,700 of that amount potentially refundable.

The Adoption Tax Credit, now partially refundable, is available to taxpayers who finalized or began an adoption in 2025. The maximum credit is $17,280 per eligible child, with up to $5,000 refundable. Education credits, including the American Opportunity Tax Credit and the Lifetime Learning Credit, are also available for qualifying tuition and education expenses.

Refunds Rising, But Pressures Mount

However, broader economic conditions may erode that purchasing power. Analysis from Goldman Sachs suggests disruptions linked to the Iran conflict could push inflation higher in 2026, with rising energy prices expected to increase transportation and food costs. Higher nominal refunds may not translate into stronger real spending power for many households.

New Accounts, Scam Warnings

Experts separately warn that AI-enabled tax scams are on the rise, with fraudsters increasingly impersonating IRS officials, relatives and tax preparers through calls, emails and texts. Taxpayers are urged to verify all communications and use an Identity Protection PIN to safeguard refunds.

The filing deadline for the 2025 tax year is April 15. Taxpayers requesting an extension must still submit an estimated payment by that date.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/ Dmitry Demidovich