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CAsh
March 30, 2026 6:04 AM 2 min read

Trump's SALT Cap Hike Delivers Bigger Refunds To Blue-State Taxpayers

Millions of Americans in high-tax states are receiving larger federal tax refunds this season, a direct result of the expanded state and local tax deduction in President Donald Trump‘s tax law.

Congress raised the SALT deduction cap to $40,000 from $10,000 under last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill. The change benefits taxpayers who itemize deductions, largely those earning between $150,000 and $600,000 and is concentrated in states such as New York, New Jersey and California.

The break is expected to save taxpayers roughly $29 billion this filing season, more than the new overtime and tips deductions combined, according to a Piper Sandler analysis.

Blue States Lead Refund Growth

Refund data already shows the geographic tilt. An analysis by Navy Federal Credit Union found average refunds in California are up 21% from 2025, Virginia up 13%, and Maryland up 12%. The national average among the credit union’s members is 11%. Florida and Texas, which have no state income tax, saw refunds rise just 6% and 5%, respectively.

Who Benefits And Who Doesn’t

The deduction is available only to those who itemize, meaning lower-income taxpayers largely miss out. According to the Tax Policy Center, just 0.1% of the bottom 20% of earners benefit, compared with 70.5% of those in the 95th to 99th income percentile.

The cap also phases out at higher incomes, shrinking once earnings reach $500,000 and reverting to $10,000 for anyone earning $600,000 or above. Unless Congress acts, the $40,000 cap expires after 2029.

The benefit arrives as inflation pressures mount. The OECD projects U.S. headline inflation will rise to 4.2% in 2026, up from 2.6% last year, driven largely by an energy shock tied to the Middle East conflict. For many recipients, the refund is going toward essentials rather than discretionary spending.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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